New Delhi: Crude oil prices continued to climb on Monday as the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensified after Russian President Vladimir Putin asked his nuclear forces to be on high alert.

On Sunday, Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert in the wake of several sanctions by the US and European Union which has raised further concerns in global markets.

Around 12 noon, Brent crude was trading at $102.50 per barrel, higher by 4.57% from its previous close.

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increased 4.89% to $96.48 per barrel.

Ravindra Rao, head of Commodity Research at Kotak Securities said: "Crude remains supported by supply concerns as western sanctions are likely to impact Russian trade even though no direct restrictions are put on energy exports yet."

He further said that the prices have been higher also because the Russian invasion has cast cloud over OPEC+ alliance.

"Weighing on crude price is signs of progress in Iran’s nuclear talks and prospect of higher US supply as rig count jumped to fresh April 2020 highs. Crude may remain volatile but largely positive amid persisting supply risks," he added.

The rise in crude prices is a cause of concern for India as the world’s third-largest oil importer is dependent on imports to meet 85% of its oil demand and 55% of natural gas requirements. India spent $62.71 billion on crude oil imports in FY21, $101.4 billion in FY20, and $111.9 billion in FY19.

The incessant surge in crude oil prices, besides hurting the country's import bills and current account deficit (CAD), is ultimately expected to hit the common man with its eventual impact on inflation and retail fuel prices.

Mint had on Saturday reported that the government is assessing the evolving geopolitical situation and will decide on cutting excise duty on fuels if the current surge in crude price lingers longer than can be absorbed by state-run fuel retailers.

A recent report by ICRA has said that an excise duty cut on fuels to pre-pandemic levels will cost Centre a revenue loss of ₹92,000 crore in FY23.

After the partial cut in November 2021, central excise rates on petrol and diesel presently stand at ₹27.9 per litre and ₹21.8 per litre, respectively higher than pre-pandemic period of July 2019-March 2020 by ₹8 per litre and ₹6 per litre, respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.