Critical minerals market surges on soaring demand for clean energy: Report

Critical minerals market surges on soaring demand for clean energy: Report1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 02:13 PM IST
Responding to the surge in demand, investment in critical mineral development witnessed a significant rise of 30% last year, following a 20% increase in 2021. Among these minerals, lithium observed the sharpest increase in investment, with a remarkable jump of 50%, followed by copper and nickel
New Delhi: The market for critical minerals, essential for powering clean energy technologies, has experienced a remarkable surge, doubling in size over the past five years, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Tuesday.
