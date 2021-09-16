Soaring natural-gas prices in Britain have prompted U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings Inc. to close two U.K. plants, in a sign that Europe’s energy crunch is affecting industry as the economy struggles with several other disruptions amid the recovery from the pandemic.

Businesses across Britain are complaining about high energy costs, with the price of electricity almost seven times as high as at the same point last year. Power markets have also jumped in France, the Netherlands and Germany, ahead of anticipated higher demand in the winter.

On Wednesday, the price for Europe’s regional gas benchmark, the TTF month-ahead contract, closed at a record high $24.2 per metric million British thermal units, according to S&P Global Platts.

Natural-gas prices in Europe have been boosted by a range of factors including the pandemic recovery, a lack of fuel in storage and recent still weather conditions sapping wind power in the North Sea. European nations have turned away from thermal coal and nuclear power, leaving them with fewer alternatives to back up power sources.

CF Industries, which uses hydrogen and nitrogen to make fertilizers and other products, said late Wednesday that it is halting operations at two U.K. manufacturing complexes due to high natural-gas prices. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it doesn’t know when production will resume.

The swift economic rebound from Covid-19 has caused a range of global bottlenecks, leading to higher inflation. There has been a shortage of some goods, from computer chips to cardboard packaging, port congestion is delaying shipments and raising costs, commodity prices are higher, and some industries are struggling to find enough workers.

Higher prices for oil and gas have been particularly hard on energy-intensive manufacturing.

Around two-thirds of British manufacturers say they are feeling the impact of energy price rises, according to a survey by Make UK, a manufacturing trade group.

“At a time that manufacturers are meant to be coming out of the Covid downturn after a significant period of low production and slashed order books, companies are now struggling to cope with unprecedented energy costs which risk putting the brakes on any recovery," said Verity Davidge, Make UK director of policy.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.