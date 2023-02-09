Suzlon Energy reports net profit of Rs78 cr for Dec quarter
- The beginning of 2023 has been highly encouraging for the wind energy sector with a slew of crucial policy announcements
NEW DELHI : Suzlon Energy on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹78 crore for the December quarter, driven by higher revenues. In the year-ago period, net profit stood at ₹37.73 crore. Revenues in the last quarter were at ₹ 1,449 crore.
