New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Friday said it has secured an order of 100.8 MW wind power project from Everrenew Energy, the company said in a statement.

“Suzlon will install 48 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of their S120 – 2.1 MW with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular tower at Velliyanani Phase II in Karur district and Vengaimandalam in Trichy in Tamil Nadu and the project is expected to be commissioned in March 2024," it added.

The company will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the execution and commissioning of the project.

A project of this size can provide electricity to 65,000 households and curb 2.58 lakh tonne of CO2 emissions per year.

“Suzlon takes pride in valued customers like Everrenew Energy, one of India’s fast-growing renewable energy Project Management companies. They have put their trust in our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities throughout the wind energy value chain. The Power generated from this project will target the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumer segment, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India," J P Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group said.

Everrenew Energy is a renewable energy company which provides a one-stop project management solution for wind and solar farm development. Its services include wind resource assessment, solar assessment, site identification, permit & approval, land acquisition and development, civil, procurement & logistics, commissioning, and asset management.

“Suzlon’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is reflected in their ‘Made-in-India’ products which complement our ideology. We are focussed on increasing adoption of renewable energy in the C&I segment and powering their energy transition journeys. We look forward to creating many landmark renewable energy projects in the future," Venkatesh R, Chief Executive Officer, Everrenew Energy Private Limited said.