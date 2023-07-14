Suzlon secures 100.8 MW order from Everrenew Energy1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 05:36 PM IST
Suzlon will install 48 wind turbine generators with a hybrid lattice tubular tower at Velliyanani Phase II in Tamil Nadu and the project is expected to be commissioned in March 2024
New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Friday said it has secured an order of 100.8 MW wind power project from Everrenew Energy, the company said in a statement.
