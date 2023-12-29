Swan Energy board approves ₹4,000-crore fundraise, its second in three months
In September, the company announced plans to raise ₹1,435 crore through a preferential issue of 29 million shares at ₹495 each.
The board of Swan Energy has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹4,000 crore by issuing equity shares or any other eligible securities for public and/or private offerings, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday evening.
Next Story
₹1,561.52.28%
₹133.3-2.63%
₹4080.27%
₹64.99-0.57%
₹314.15-0.95%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message