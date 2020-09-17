Home >Industry >Energy >Swollen diesel stockpiles threaten oil price recovery
An oil tanker is being loaded at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia
An oil tanker is being loaded at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia

Swollen diesel stockpiles threaten oil price recovery

1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2020, 01:52 PM IST Bloomberg

It’s a stubborn glut that is presenting a headache for refiners that need to meet demand for gasoline, but also require an outlet for the diesel that will inevitably be produced as they ramp up output

The oil market has a diesel problem and it’s not letting up.

While crude stockpiles in the U.S. are sitting at the lowest since April, supplies of distillates, which include diesel, heating oil and jet fuel, are continuing to swell and skyrocketed to the highest level for this time of year in U.S. government data going back to at least 1991. At the same time, demand for the fuel, often viewed as an economic barometer, is at the lowest since late July.

It’s a stubborn glut that is presenting a headache for refiners that need to meet demand for gasoline, but also require an outlet for the diesel that will inevitably be produced as they ramp up output. A lull in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic has also caused jet fuel to pile up, contributing to the growing supply.

The result is brutal for companies trying to make money turning crude into gasoline and diesel. A key metric that measures diesel’s premium to West Texas Intermediate crude futures, known by traders as the diesel crack spread, plummeted to $6.56 a barrel after an Energy Information Administration report on Wednesday, the lowest since June 2010.

The slide in the crack is the “worst possible scenario for refiners," Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA, wrote in a note.

Refiners have little incentive to run their plants harder in the wake of weak margins and record distillate inventories. It also doesn’t bode well for crude futures.

“If they don’t crank up the run rate, they will never burn off the crude oil overhang already in storage," Yawger said. It’s “bearish for crude oil prices."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Daimler denied the allegations in the complaint and doesn’t admit any liability.

Mercedes-Benz cheated on diesel emissions for years: US Department of Justice

3 min read . 15 Sep 2020
Oil & Gas pump jack is seen near Granum, Alberta, Canada (REUTERS)

Oil prices add to losses as supplies swell amid weak demand

1 min read . 11 Sep 2020
Andhra Pradesh has around 7.7 gigawatt (GW) of solar and wind projects and is home to India’s second-largest installed capacity of clean energy.

Andhra Pradesh green energy imbroglio impacting deals and payout schedule

3 min read . 16 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout