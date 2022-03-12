Tanker owners are steering clear of Russian oil cargo

Not all carriers are opting against picking up Russian cargoes. China’s big state-owned operators like China Merchants Energy Shipping and Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation continue to move crude from Russia on their ships or on chartered tankers, people involved in the matter said. “Russian oil is still legal and someone has to move it to keep the market relatively steady," a senior Cosco official said. “If other sources open up we will look at them."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}