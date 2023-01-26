Tata Chemicals Europe signs offtake agreement with Vertex Hydrogen

NEW DELHI : Northwich-based Tata Chemicals Europe on Thursday announced that it has signed a ‘heads of terms’ offtake agreement with Vertex Hydrogen (Vertex) for the supply of over 200MW+ of low carbon hydrogen, the company said in a statement.

Under the new offtake agreement, Vertex will supply TCE with hydrogen as the manufacturer continues to decarbonise its operations in the UK with a target of achieving “net zero" manufacturing by 2030.

TCE is one of Europe’s leading producers of sodium carbonate, salt, sodium bicarbonate and other products used in the manufacture of food and animal feed, glass, detergents, chemicals and several other industry applications.

In June 2022, Tata opened the UK’s first industrial scale carbon capture and usage plant. The £20 million investment captures 40,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year– the equivalent to taking over 20,000 cars off the road.

“We are thrilled to sign these Heads of Terms with TATA Chemicals Europe, as an industry leader driving tangible change to reduce emissions. This agreement marks another major step forward in the North West’s energy transition, as Vertex continues to help build the UK’s low carbon energy future," said Joe Seifert, CEO, Vertex Hydrogen.

“We have been supporters of Vertex and the low carbon hydrogen segment as a real opportunity to further reduce emissions at our world class CHP facility. This agreement marks the next step in our relationship as we continue our journey as a leader in industrial decarbonisation," said Martin Ashcroft, Managing Director, Tata Chemicals Europe,

Vertex is proud to be helping the UK lead the development of low carbon hydrogen production as an integral part of HyNet – the UK’s leading industrial decarbonisation cluster, the company said.