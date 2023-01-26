Tata Chemicals Europe signs offtake agreement with Vertex Hydrogen

Tata Chemicals Europe signs offtake agreement with Vertex Hydrogen1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 06:52 PM IST
- Under the new offtake agreement, Vertex will supply TCE with hydrogen as the manufacturer continues to decarbonise its operations in the UK with a target of achieving ‘net zero’ manufacturing by 2030
NEW DELHI : Northwich-based Tata Chemicals Europe on Thursday announced that it has signed a ‘heads of terms’ offtake agreement with Vertex Hydrogen (Vertex) for the supply of over 200MW+ of low carbon hydrogen, the company said in a statement.
