Tata DDL to up green energy supply2 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 01:50 AM IST
Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL, said in order to reach 50% green energy by 2027, the company needs about additional 400-500 MW of renewable energy capacity
NEW DELHI : Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL) said it is planning to increase the supply of renewables to 50% of its overall supplies in the in the next five years as it gears up to meet the projected next peak demand starting June-end.