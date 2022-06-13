NEW DELHI : Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL) said it is planning to increase the supply of renewables to 50% of its overall supplies in the in the next five years as it gears up to meet the projected next peak demand starting June-end.

Currently, renewable energy -- solar, wind and hydro power -- makes up around 21% of the distribution company’s (discom) supplies. “The quantum of renewable that we supply is about 21% of our power; wind and solar and small hydro. India has set a target of 50% by 2030, so really in the next 4 to 5 years we (Tata Power DDL) want to reach towards that 50% goal," Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL said.

Srinivasan further said that in order to reach 50% green energy by 2027, the company needs about additional 400-500 MW of renewable energy capacity.

The company is also looking for opportunities in the battery storage and hybrid spaces in its renewable push, he said.

The company’s overall current supply of green energy stands around 25%. “We have active plans for solar, wind and battery storage, because without battery it is going to be difficult to feed the baseload...particularly night load is extremely challenging. So, we are in discussion with multiple agencies on hybrid battery, basically solar plus wind plus battery, that is the real thing that will take off going forward," Srinivasan said. He said that peak demand is expected to shoot up by the end of this month and the company has done a mix of short- and long-term purchases in order to meet the demand and avert a crisis.

“The real demand peak will come now in June-end and July because usually just after the rains and the humidity increases is when the peak demand comes in Delhi. Typically, it is in the first week of July," he said, adding that the company has prepared for a peak load of about 2350 MW this year. The peak load last year was 2,106 MW.

“So almost 250 MW of increase in demand is what we have planned for so we have a mix of long term as well as short term purchases. Roughly about 2000 MW is available in long term...tie up with long term sources which is a combination of solar, wind, thermal, coal, gas, hydro, all of that put together is 2057 MW. From the balance which we only require for this time of the year from April onwards to August we do bilateral contracts."