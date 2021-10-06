Tata Power, BluWave-ai join hands for AI automation of real-time electricity ops

MUMBAI : Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power utility, has signed a three-year commercial agreement with BluWave-ai, the world’s first renewable energy AI company, to operationalize artificial intelligence in day-to-day power distribution in Mumbai.

This agreement comes at the conclusion of a successful trial project during which Tata Power evaluated the performance of the BluWave-ai cloud platform to generate intra-day and day-ahead dispatches for use in its power scheduling operations.

India had recently put measures in place to mandate accurate energy scheduling and introduced a real-time market to improve onboarding of renewable energy in the national grid. As a result, electricity distribution companies now face strict penalties for deviation from planned energy usage, which increases with inaccuracy in power scheduling. Tata Power decided to activate the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize power scheduling and address the new regulatory changes.

The company has deployed a few AI solutions such as Central Control room for Renewable Assets (CCRA) which uses machine learning-based on loss estimation, forecasting and alert/notification. To optimise the coal supply and order inventory management, Tata Power’s Coastal Gujarat Power Limited (CGPL) and Maithon Power Plant (MPL) units also use the pit to plant coal supply management and management strategic review (MSR) solutions. In addition, the company’s Mumbai distribution team has implemented a sentiment analysis tool for email classification and routing which will help in proactive assessment of consumer needs.

“We are working with BluWave-ai to operationalize Artificial Intelligence in our day-to-day power distribution in Mumbai. Working with AI enabled system improvements via cloud computing in real-time operations enhances our baseline systems resulting in higher operational efficiency and accuracy," said Sanjay Banga, president, T&D, Tata Power.

Apart from forecast provided by BluWave, PSCC team has also developed and implemented change overload prediction and RTM optimization which utilizes neural network and linear programming respectively, thus ensuring optimized power purchase and hence keeping the power purchase cost at the optimum levels.

“Our team at BluWave-ai has sought out innovative early adopters of complex AI technologies to onboard our products. We have focused on working with leading global energy companies, such as Tata Power, to build the world’s premier AI cleantech company," said Devashish Paul, CEO of BluWave-ai.

The BluWave-ai software-as-a-solution (SaaS) has been live in operation 24x7x365 since February 2020. It also adapted rapidly to last year’s massive COVID-related shutdowns and the subsequent lockdowns in Mumbai. The current collaboration is signed for three years with an option to extend to five.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.