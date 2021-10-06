Tata Power, BluWave-ai join hands for AI automation of real-time electricity ops

The company has deployed a few AI solutions such as Central Control room for Renewable Assets (CCRA) which uses machine learning-based on loss estimation, forecasting and alert/notification. To optimise the coal supply and order inventory management, Tata Power’s Coastal Gujarat Power Limited (CGPL) and Maithon Power Plant (MPL) units also use the pit to plant coal supply management and management strategic review (MSR) solutions. In addition, the company’s Mumbai distribution team has implemented a sentiment analysis tool for email classification and routing which will help in proactive assessment of consumer needs.