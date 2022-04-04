This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / Industry / Energy / Tata Power commissions solar plant, India's largest single-axis tracker system
Tata Power commissions solar plant, India's largest single-axis tracker system
3 min read.04 Apr 2022Livemint( with inputs from PTI )
The project will generate 774 MUs annually. Along with this, it will reduce approximately 704340 MT/year of carbon emission. The installation entails 873012 numbers of Monocrystalline PV Modules.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tata Power arm Tata Power Renewables has commissioned a 300 MW solar plant in Dholera, Gujarat with the country's largest single-axis solar tracker system.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tata Power arm Tata Power Renewables has commissioned a 300 MW solar plant in Dholera, Gujarat with the country's largest single-axis solar tracker system.
It is India’s largest single-axis solar tracker system. The project will generate 774 MUs annually. Along with this, it will reduce approximately 704340 MT/year of carbon emission. The installation entails 873012 numbers of Monocrystalline PV Modules.
It is India’s largest single-axis solar tracker system. The project will generate 774 MUs annually. Along with this, it will reduce approximately 704340 MT/year of carbon emission. The installation entails 873012 numbers of Monocrystalline PV Modules.
"The project was commissioned well within the stipulated timeline. Despite the various COVID-19 challenges faced by the industry, TPREL through Tata Power’s EPC arm Tata Power Solar Systems Limited has successfully completed the project within the project timelines due to its excellent project execution capabilities and experience," the company said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tata Power managed customized installation, basis the geographical locations and land conditions. The total area used for the installation is 1320 Acre divided into six different plots of 220 acres each.
The weather conditions at the site during the construction period were unpredictable due to very heavy rains leading to the 33 KV cable trench being submerged in water.
However, with the help of floaters, the execution team laid HT Cables at the location.Pre-cast ballasts were also used to lay power cables 500 mm above the ground instead of conventional underground laying. Despite the challenges like weather, machinery, and manpower movement, the project was commissioned successfully.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking about the commissioning of the project, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, said “Commissioning of India's largest single-axis solar tracker system of 300 MW Solar plant at Dholera in Gujarat within the set timelines is a proud moment for Tata Power. Our technical expertise and project execution skills will further solidify our position in the solar EPC space and help India lead the way in renewable energy growth."
With the addition of 300 MW, the renewables capacity in operation for Tata Power will now be 3,400 MW with 2,468 MW of Solar and 932 MW of Wind. Tata Power’s total Renewable capacity is 5,020 MW including 1,620 MW of Renewable projects under various stages of implementation.It is India’s largest single-axis solar tracker system. The project will generate 774 MUs annually. Along with this, it will reduce approximately 704340 MT/year of carbon emission. The installation entails 873012 nos. of Monocrystalline PV Modules.
The project was commissioned well within the stipulated timeline. Despite the various COVID-19 challenges faced by the industry, TPREL through Tata Power’s EPC arm Tata Power Solar Systems Limited has successfully completed the project within the project timelines due to its excellent project execution capabilities and experience. Tata Power managed customized installation, basis the geographical locations and land conditions. The total area used for the installation is 1320 Acre divided into six different plots of 220 acres each.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weather conditions at the site during the construction period were unpredictable due to very heavy rains leading to the 33 KV cable trench being submerged in water. However, with the help of floaters, the execution team laid HT Cables at the location.
Pre-cast ballasts were also used to lay power cables 500 mm above the ground instead of conventional underground laying. Despite the challenges like weather, machinery, and manpower movement, the project was commissioned successfully.
Speaking about the commissioning of the project, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, said “Commissioning of India's largest single-axis solar tracker system of 300 MW Solar plant at Dholera in Gujarat within the set timelines is a proud moment for Tata Power. Our technical expertise and project execution skills will further solidify our position in the solar EPC space and help India lead the way in renewable energy growth."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With the addition of 300 MW, the renewables capacity in operation for Tata Power will now be 3,400 MW with 2,468 MW of Solar and 932 MW of Wind. Tata Power’s total renewable capacity is 5,020 MW including 1,620 MW of renewable projects under various stages of implementation.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!