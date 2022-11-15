Tata Power-DDL joins hands with TERI to create a sustainable and low-carbon future

Tata Power-DDL joins hands with TERI to create a sustainable and low-carbon future5 min read . 08:19 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI) to promote Urja Arpan initiative.
The collaboration promotes the core strengths of both entities for effective utilization of green energy efficiency.
The MoU was signed by Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO of Tata Power-DDL, and Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General of TERI at the TERI office in New Delhi, in the presence of other senior officials of the company.
By joining Urja Arpan Program, customers can reduce their power bill, choose from multiple options to reduce their energy consumption and contribute towards ensuring power reliability.
“Tata Power – DDL and TERI are connected with their core value of resource efficiency and energy management. Hence, we look at this collaboration to amplify the importance of green energy and sustainable living standards across communities. Leveraging the theme of sustainability under the banner of ‘Urja Arpan’, we will educate the consumers about the significance of clean energy solutions,“ said Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL.
“With the support of TERI, we will look at leveraging technology and bringing about awareness about energy efficiency, state of art energy efficient solutions and behavioural change among customers," he added.
“TERI and Tata Power-DDL while belonging to the common Tata ethos, bring different strengths to the table. TERI brings knowledge base and experience of over 30 years in the field of Energy Management and Renewables while Tata Power-DDL brings in the trust of Tata and a record of exemplary performance in the power distribution domain for customers. While public at large are aware of electricity cost, there is very little knowledge about the indirect emission cost. We need to jointly break the myth that clean energy is costly and change the mindset of society at large," said Vibha Dhawan, Director General - TERI.
With the changing dynamics and urgency for implementing sustainability initiatives at fast pace, Tata Power Delhi is poised to make a paradigm shift by creating high level sensitisation among society at large to adopt and practice sustainable solutions by utilising 5 star rated energy efficient appliances.