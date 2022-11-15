Tata Power-DDL joins hands with TERI to create a sustainable and low-carbon future

“TERI and Tata Power-DDL while belonging to the common Tata ethos, bring different strengths to the table. TERI brings knowledge base and experience of over 30 years in the field of Energy Management and Renewables while Tata Power-DDL brings in the trust of Tata and a record of exemplary performance in the power distribution domain for customers. While public at large are aware of electricity cost, there is very little knowledge about the indirect emission cost. We need to jointly break the myth that clean energy is costly and change the mindset of society at large," said Vibha Dhawan, Director General - TERI.