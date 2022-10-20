Tata Power-DDL launches extensive drive to implement safety measures

NEW DELHI :Ahead of the festive season, Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) is taking proactive measures by organising an extensive safety drive for its consumers and staff to reduce chances of electricity-related mishaps.
Under this drive, nearly 1.2 Lakh installations including plain cement and concrete (PCC) poles, street light poles, stay wires, towers, rail poles, fencing, substation, feeder pillar, service pillars, PWD Poles, MCD Poles, ATMs & Lights installed in parks were checked for any unsafe situation / hazard & rectifications thereof.
The company is also running a dedicated social media campaign using its corporate mascot Roshni for giving safety tips to urge consumers to ensure safety during the festivity.
Mass awareness is being created through the customer care centres and other customer touch points for use of ELCB/RCCB at homes for ensuring electrical safety. It is also sensitizing school children and RWA members through online and offline modes on various aspects of electrical and fire safety, the company said in a statement.
The company has also conducted extensive drive of insulating iron poles installed in JJ Clusters and other congested areas. Special focus is being given on ensuring illumination at public places and roads, a special street light and high mast light maintenance drive is being conducted across the organisation pre festive season.
In the run-up to the festival season, Tata Power-DDL’s operations and maintenance teams are on constant vigil to take care of any safety-related contingencies. Consumers can report any unsafe situation or untoward incident on company’s dedicated 24x7 toll-free helpline number 19124.
