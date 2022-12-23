Tata Power gets 450 crore sustainable trade finance facility from Japan’s MUFG

“MUFG is honoured to partner with Tata Power on this landmark sustainable trade finance facility. As more corporates include ESG goals as part of their KPIs, MUFG is committed to supporting our clients towards the achievement of these goals. This facility is designed to support our clients’ sustainability agendas and catalyse the greening of global supply chains and we are excited to launch this in India," said Belinda Han, MUFG’s Head of Transaction Banking Asia Pacific.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}