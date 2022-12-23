Tata Power gets 450 crore sustainable trade finance facility from Japan’s MUFG

MUFG extended this financing to fund the procurement of TPKL’s two solar power projects – a 100 MW project in Parthur, Maharashtra and a 120MW project in Mesanka, Gujarat
New Delhi: Japan’s MUFG Bank on Friday announced that it has executed a ₹450 crore sustainable trade finance facility for Tata Power, the company said in a statement.
MUFG extended this financing to fund the procurement of TP Kirnali Limited or TPKL’s two solar power projects – a 100 MW project in Parthur, Maharashtra and a 120MW project in Mesanka, Gujarat – under documentary trade finance.
Incorporated in 2020, TPKL is a 100% owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a clean energy platform.
“It is the first sustainable trade finance facility offered by MUFG in India and TPKL will utilise the funds towards generating renewable energy capacity," said Tata Power in a statement, adding that the collaboration will open up further opportunities to raise green financing as Tata Power continues to increase its clean energy portfolio and contribute towards India’s net zero targets.
“Tata Power is committed to transitioning its business to make sustainable power available through clean energy sources. We are happy to avail of MUFG’s sustainable trade finance facility to further this green transition. The association will open up opportunities to explore raising more green finance as we expand our clean energy portfolio and significantly contribute towards India’s net zero targets," said Sanjeev Churiwala, CFO, Tata Power.
“MUFG is honoured to partner with Tata Power on this landmark sustainable trade finance facility. As more corporates include ESG goals as part of their KPIs, MUFG is committed to supporting our clients towards the achievement of these goals. This facility is designed to support our clients’ sustainability agendas and catalyse the greening of global supply chains and we are excited to launch this in India," said Belinda Han, MUFG’s Head of Transaction Banking Asia Pacific.
Tata Power is committed to becoming carbon net zero before 2045 and MUFG has announced its commitment to achieving net zero emissions in its finance portfolio by 2050 and its own operations by 2030.