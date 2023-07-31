Tata Power launches EZ Charge card for EV owners

Tata Power launches EZ Charge card for EV owners1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 04:07 PM IST
EV owners can initiate the charging process simply by tapping the EZ Charge RFID card on the Tata Power EZ charger, based on their pre-set recharge value
New Delhi: EV charging solutions provider Tata Power on Monday introduced the EZ Charge card, an advanced radio-frequency identification card (RFID) for electric vehicle owners.
“The EZ Charge card has an embedded chip that facilitates a secure and seamless initiation of charging sessions, while ensuring quick and efficient payment processing. EV owners can initiate the charging process simply by tapping the EZ Charge RFID card on the Tata Power EZ charger, based on their pre-set recharge value. Once the vehicle is fully charged, users can confidently embark on their journeys," the company said.
The EZ Charge card offers added benefits by allowing users to share access without compromising sensitive app information, ensuring privacy and security. The RFID card ensures smooth charging and payment processes, streamlining transactions and providing an enhanced user experience.
Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power said, “The Tata Power EZ Charge card is a new frontier integrating RFID technology with our Charge Point network to offer a quick, simple, and easy charging solution to EV owners. We continue to collaborate with Tata Motors to accelerate EV adoption and enable sustainable mobility for all Indians."
With Tata Power’s EV charging infrastructure that spans over 350 cities and a presence in 550 cities, the company is committed to further strengthening the EV ecosystem in India. Their existing infrastructure comprises more than 40,000 home chargers, 4000+ public and semi-public charging points, and 250 bus-charging points. As part of their ambitious plans, Tata Power aims to set up 25,000 charging points in the next five years.