Tata Power launches EZ Charge card for EV owners

With Tata Power’s EV charging infrastructure that spans over 350 cities and a presence in 550 cities, the company is committed to further strengthening the EV ecosystem in India. Their existing infrastructure comprises more than 40,000 home chargers, 4000+ public and semi-public charging points, and 250 bus-charging points. As part of their ambitious plans, Tata Power aims to set up 25,000 charging points in the next five years.