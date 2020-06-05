Tata Power plans to raise over 2,000 crore through rights issue

In a recent filing with the stock exchanges, Tata Power said it wants to alter its Memorandum of Association to increase the authorised share capital from the existing ₹579 crore (divided into 350 crore equity shares of Re 1 each and 2.29 crore cumulative redeemable preference shares of ₹100 each) to ₹779 crore by creating 200 crore additional equity shares of the same face value.