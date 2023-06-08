Tata Power Renewable unit gets contract for 966MW RTC hybrid power project2 min read 08 Jun 2023, 06:52 PM IST
The project will comprise a solar capacity of 379MW and a wind capacity of 587MW
New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited through its subsidiary TP Vardhaman Surya Limited, has been granted the Letter of Award (LOA) to develop a 966MW Round-the-clock (RTC) hybrid renewable power project for Tata Steel, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
