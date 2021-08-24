Mumbai: Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL), a 100% subsidiary of Tata Power, has announced the commissioning of its 150 MW solar power project in Loharki village of Rajasthan.

Spread across 756 acres, the project has been completed by TPREL within the stipulated timeline. The plant is expected to generate more than 350 million units annually. Approximately 656,700 modules were used in the project and the installation is expected to reduce 3.34 lakh tons of carbon emission every year.

“The commissioning of the 150 MW project in Loharki, Rajasthan has further fortified our position as one of the leading renewable energy company in the country with a strong presence in solar power generation. We will continue to seek potential of sustainable growth of renewable power in India," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

The company added that despite the various covid-19 challenges faced by the industry, TPREL through Tata Power’s EPC arm Tata Power Solar Systems Limited has successfully completed the project within the project timelines due to its excellent project execution experience & capabilities.

Power purchase agreement was signed between TPREL & TPC-D. With this addition of 150 MW, the total renewables installed capacity of Tata Power will be 2947 MW with 2015 MW of solar and 932 MW of wind. It has another 1084 MW of renewable projects under implementation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.