Tata Power Solar Systems on Thursday said it has bagged India’s largest solar engineering procurement and construction (EPC) order for 1 GW project worth ₹5,500 crore from state-owned hydroelectric power generation company SJVN Ltd.

The company said that this project in Rajasthan aims at reducing around 22,87,128 kg of carbon emission and is expected to generate around 2500 million units annually. The project will be developed under the central public sector undertaking (CPSU) scheme of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) and will be completed within a period of 24 months

“With this win of 1GW, the company’s order booking crosses the ₹12000 Crore with a cumulative portfolio of more than 9.3GW for utility-scale renewables projects," the company said as per a statement.

Implementation of such a large project reflects the company’s commitment to the promotion of clean and green energy in the country and strengthens our position as the leading solar EPC player, Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said.

According to a company statement, this EPC order has been designed keeping in mind the innovative use of ‘Make in India’ cells and modules.