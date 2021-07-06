Tata Power ties up with California-based AutoGrid for AI based energy management

“Demand Response (DR) is a powerful alternative by which utilities can reduce stress on the grid during peak periods while providing customers economic and environmental benefits. DR programs aim to reduce or shift energy consumption from peak hours of the day to leaner demand periods by offering incentives to the consumers for their cooperation. Participating customers can stay in control of their consumption, and voluntarily choose to turn down non-essential loads to reduce total load at peak times. In this way they will also be able to optimize their monthly electricity bills," the statement said.