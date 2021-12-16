Tata Power to set up 300 MW hybrid (wind & solar) project for MSEDCL

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “It is a proud moment for Tata Power to win this large-scale Hybrid (Wind & Solar) power generation project. This will further promote the share of renewable power in the overall energy mix, thus strengthening our position as the market leader in the renewable space. It will also encourage other states to switch to green power to usher in an era of clean energy in the country."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}