Home / Industry / Energy /  Tata Power to set up 300 MW hybrid (wind & solar) project for MSEDCL

Tata Power to set up 300 MW hybrid (wind & solar) project for MSEDCL

The total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 4,907MW.
1 min read . 12:16 PM IST Livemint

  • The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the date of PPA execution

MUMBAI : TP Saurya Limited (TPSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received the 'Letter of Award’ (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for setting up of 300 MW hybrid (solar and wind) power capacity. This project has been awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an e-Reverse auction.

The company has received the LoA in a bid announced by MSEDCL. The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the date of PPA execution.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “It is a proud moment for Tata Power to win this large-scale Hybrid (Wind & Solar) power generation project. This will further promote the share of renewable power in the overall energy mix, thus strengthening our position as the market leader in the renewable space. It will also encourage other states to switch to green power to usher in an era of clean energy in the country."

With this, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 4,907MW with an installed capacity of 2,953MW and 1,954MW under implementation.

Tata Power's scrip was trading at 221.35, down 2.87% on the BSE on Thursday afternoon.

