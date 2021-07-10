New Delhi: Tata Power has won a contract from Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEBL) for setting up 84 megawatt (MW) of solar rooftop projects across all districts in the state. The contract is worth ₹400 crore.

This assumes significance given that India has added around 4 gigawatt (GW) of solar rooftop capacity, as part of its target to reach 40 GW solar rooftop capacity by 2022.

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd has also doubled its solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to 1.1 GW. Tata Power Solar has expanded its manufacturing capacity of cell from 300 MW to 530 MW with Mono PERC and module from 400 MW to 580 MW with Mono PERC Half cut technology.

“Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company, has been empaneled and won a contract worth INR400cr from the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) on July 2, 2021 to develop 84MW solar rooftop project for domestic consumers across all districts of Kerala," the company said in a statement on Friday.

“Upon completion of this 84MW of solar rooftop project, it is expected to generate 120 MUs of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 100 Million Kg of CO2," the statement added.

India’s target is to reach a 175 GW renewable energy capacity by next year to help reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35% from the 2005 levels, as part of global climate change transition commitments adopted by 195 countries in Paris in 2015. Green energy will be among priority themes at the climate meet called COP-26 later this year in Glasgow.

“As a part of this agreement, the company will implement projects through KSEBL of 64MW for individual households with solar capacity ranging from 3kW - 10kW and 20MW for residential / housing society projects with solar capacity ranging from 11kW - 100kW," the statement added.

The government on its part has been implementing a ₹11,814 crore grid connected rooftop solar scheme, wherein a subsidy is provided by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for installing solar panels on the rooftops.

“The company has won this capacity in a bid announced by KSEBL in Feb 2021 under the ‘Soura Subsidy Scheme in Domestic Sector’, Kerala, in line with the Phase II Subsidy Programme of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy. The project has to be commissioned within three months of receipt of an order from individual residential customers. The company had earlier received a Letter of Award from KSEBL on 6th January 2021 to develop a 110 MW rooftop solar project which is expected to generate about 274 MUs of energy per year," the statement said.

In an attempt to promote India’s solar rooftop programme that hasn’t gained the desired traction, the World Bank has also provided a credit guarantee scheme for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) for this solar push. The scheme along with the State Bank of India (SBI) and the MSME ministry for accelerating solar rooftop adoption, will help enhance credit to the micro and small firms to the tune of around $1 billion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.