Tata Power to set up solar rooftop projects in Kerala homes

“The company has won this capacity in a bid announced by KSEBL in Feb 2021 under the ‘Soura Subsidy Scheme in Domestic Sector’, Kerala, in line with the Phase II Subsidy Programme of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy. The project has to be commissioned within three months of receipt of an order from individual residential customers. The company had earlier received a Letter of Award from KSEBL on 6th January 2021 to develop a 110 MW rooftop solar project which is expected to generate about 274 MUs of energy per year," the statement said.