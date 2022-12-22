Tata Projects, CSIR-IIP ink pact for clean energy solutions

New Delhi: Tata Projects Limited on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research—Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) to jointly work towards clean energy solutions.
As part of this endeavour, clean energy solutions such as room temperature bio-diesel produced from CSIR-IIP shall be used across some of Tata Projects’ ongoing sites.
Further, the partnership will actively explore the utilisation of by-product green diesel from the existing DILSAAF (Drop-In Liquid Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Automotive fuel) pilot plant at CSIR-IIP’s campus in Dehradun and the proposed commercial scale demonstration unit in Tata Projects’ fleet, the company said in a statement.
Construction and infrastructure remains one of the largest industry sectors in India. Thousands of light and heavy vehicles, including various types of construction equipment – both small and large – are utilized during project execution.
Even if a portion of these vehicles and equipment are migrated from diesel to a cleaner energy source, the shift will ensure lower emissions and a more sustainable future for the sector and the planet, it said.
“We are proud to partner with CSIR- Indian Institute of Petroleum, in taking their indigenous, sustainable, bio-based technologies to our construction sites,to decarbonize the hard to abate engineering and construction industry. As part of the Tata Group’s commitment to the planet, our shift to cleaner alternate energy remains at our core, and we look at continuous collaboration between academia and industry, to find innovative pathways to that goal," said Vinayak Pai, Managing Director – Tata Projects Ltd.
“The MoU aligns well with our mandate to reduce India’s energy imports and enhance national self-reliance by repurposing waste and under-utilised local renewable carbon resources," said Anjan Ray, Director - CSIR-IIP.
