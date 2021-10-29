Mumbai: Tata Steel and Tata Power, the two flagship companies of the Tata Group, have tied up to develop a grid-connected solar project in Jharkhand and Odisha.

The companies have signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a duration of 25 years to set up 41MW solar project, which will be a combination of rooftop, floating and ground mounted solar panels. Under the project, Tata Power will develop photo voltaic (PV) capacities for Tata Steel at Jamshedpur (21.97MWp) and Kalinganagar (19.22MWp).

Under this PPA, at Jamshedpur, Tata Power will develop rooftops PV with 7.57 MWp capacity, while floating and ground-mounted capacity would be 10.80 MWp and 3.6MWp, respectively. The ground-mounted PV will be installed at Sonari Airport, Jamshedpur. Kalinganagar will have 9.12 MWp rooftop PV capacities, and floating PV will constitute 10.10 MWp.

The estimated energy generation through 41.19MWp solar project is 6, 02, 80,095 kWh for the first year. During its lifetime (i.e. for 25 years), the total energy generation would be 1,40,93,61,488 kWh. The project will help save 45210 tonnes of CO2 per year and 1057021 tonnes during its lifetime (25 years).

In March, the two companies had announced to develop a 15MW solar project at Jamshedpur. This project would generate an average of 32 MUs of energy per year. It will help in offsetting approximately average 25.8 million Kgs of CO2 annually. Earlier in 2017, Tata Power Solar had commissioned a 3MW Solar PV Power Plant in Tata Steel’s Iron Ore Mine at Noamundi. This was the first solar power plant of its kind at any iron ore mine in the country.

T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, said: “We have taken several definitive steps across the value chain to reinforce our sustainability credentials. In recent past, projects on power generation from solar and non-conventional energy source have gained momentum across our operating locations. We will continue with our pursuit of clean energy solutions and expand our renewable energy footprint."

