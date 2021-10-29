Tata Steel, Tata Power to set up 41MW solar projects in Jharkhand, Odisha

In March, the two companies had announced to develop a 15MW solar project at Jamshedpur. This project would generate an average of 32 MUs of energy per year. It will help in offsetting approximately average 25.8 million Kgs of CO2 annually. Earlier in 2017, Tata Power Solar had commissioned a 3MW Solar PV Power Plant in Tata Steel’s Iron Ore Mine at Noamundi. This was the first solar power plant of its kind at any iron ore mine in the country.