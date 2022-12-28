Team from India studies technical specifications for India-Maldives power transmission grid

NEW DELHI :The union power ministry on Tuesday said that a technical team from India has visited Maldives to study the technical specifications for interconnection of a power transmission grid between the two countries.
NEW DELHI :The union power ministry on Tuesday said that a technical team from India has visited Maldives to study the technical specifications for interconnection of a power transmission grid between the two countries.
The progress in terms of the planned power transmission grid comes under the purview of the ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ (OSOWOG) initiative. In an official statement, the union ministry of power said that the charter for OSOWOG has been finalized, and a steering committee for OSOWOG is being set up.
The ministry of power constituted Task Force on OSOWOG for steering the agenda for OSOWOG. The Task Force studied techno-economic feasibility of interconnection of regional grids -- South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East (Gulf Cooperation Council), Africa & Europe for exchange of renewable power and after discussion, it was agreed that initially interconnection with Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Maldives would be explored to further the objective of OSOWOG, it said.
“An Indian technical team has visited Maldives shortly for studying the technical specifications of interconnection between India and Maldives through Lakshadweep," it said.
The statements which outlined the achievements made by the ministry during 2022.
Talking about the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) launched this year to help discoms improve their operational efficiencies and financial sustainability by providing result-linked financial assistance.
So far under RDSS, over 17.34 crore prepaid smart meters, 49.02 lakh of DT meters and 1.68 units of feeder meter have been sanctioned across 23 states and 40 discoms with a total sanctioned cost of over ₹1.15 trillion.
Capital investment is also budgeted for loss reduction works, system strengthening to cater load growth and modernization to make smart distribution system under RDSS. Loss Reduction works majorly includes replacement of bare conductor with AB cable, HVDS systems, feeder bifurcation etc.
“So far, Loss Reduction works of ₹1.05 lakh crore (1.05 trillion) (including PMA works) have been sanctioned for total 23 States/UTs and also ₹2,663.97 crore has been released as GBS towards loss reduction works under RDSSS as per scheme guidelines," it said.
