Tesla Power to add ‘Power as a Service’ model vertical in India

Tesla Power to add ‘Power as a Service’ model vertical in India1 min read . 01:20 AM IST
- Tesla Power said it has managed to sell battery and energy storage solutions worth over Rs100 crore during its first year of operation in India
NEW DELHI : Battery manufacturer Tesla Power USA on Thursday said that the company is going to introduce Power as Service (PaaS) model for Indian customers.
The company during a press conference said that it has managed to sell battery and energy storage solutions worth over ₹100 crore during its first year of operation in India.
To be sure, Tesla Power USA is not related to the electric car manufacturer Tesla Motors headed by billionaire Elon Musk.
The company said that the a solution of Power as a Service (PaaS) as an OPEX based Energy Storage Solution for Indian consumers which will help reduce the burden of upfront investment, maintenance and replacement of batteries for a long duration
The company's vision is to contribute to the increasing power demand in India by providing batteries and energy storage solutions on a lease to the Indian consumers through their PaaS model, Kavinder Khurana, MD Tesla Power US said.
"Tesla Power USA's PaaS model will be the single biggest revolution in the Energy Storage Solutions that will be introduced in a growing economy like India and the APAC Region.
It will be a Global game changing OPEX model solution that will be available to the Telecomsector, Renewable Energy Sector-Solar, Wind and Hydro, Banking and Data Centers, and the fast growing EV sector," Shaibal Gosh, CEO APAC Region said.
The company has planned and budgeted to deploy and manage Batteries and Energy Storage Solutions worth around USD 1 Billion on PaaS model in India between 2022 to 2025, it said according to a statement.
Tesla Power USA further added that they have over 250 distributors spread in more than 20 states. Last year the company introduced inverter batteries, automotive batteries, two-wheeler batteries, tractor batteries among other products.