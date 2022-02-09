The company on Wednesday signed the Letter of Intent (LOI) for putting up 10,000 MW of renewable capacity in Rajasthan with an estimated investment of ₹40,000 crores. The investment will go into establishment of Renewable Energy Parks and projects.

A statement from the company said that its investment in the energy sector is also expected to create around 10,000 direct and indirect jobs during the peak time of construction which will boost the local economy.

The projects are planned to be commissioned between 3rd and 5th year in a phased manner.

The mega ventures by THDCIL and RRECL will usher in the socio-economic development of the project areas and also bring in cheap solar electricity in the region, the statement added.This shall also contribute towards RE capacity addition target of 500GW by 2030 set out by Govt. of India at COP 26, it said.

“It is the beginning of our mutual relationship with Govt. of Rajasthan as THDCIL is expanding its business operations in various parts of the country," J. Behera, Director (Finance) said.

THDCIL is one of the premier power generators in the country with installed capacity of 1587 MW with commissioning of Tehri Dam & HPP (1000MW), Koteshwar HEP (400MW) in Uttarakhand, Wind Power Projects of 50MW at Patan & 63MW at Dwarka in Gujarat, 24MW Dhukwan Small Hydro Project, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and 50 MW Solar Power Project at Kasaragod.

Rajeev Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited addressed the event though video conferencing and thanked the Department of Energy, government of Rajasthan for their cooperation in expediting this investment proposal by THDCIL.

