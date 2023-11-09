The $2 Million Coal Mine That Might Hold a $37 Billion Treasure
Julie Steinberg , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 09 Nov 2023, 05:21 PM IST
SummaryA discovery outside Sheridan, Wyo., could be America’s first new source of rare-earth elements since 1952.
Twelve years ago, former Wall Street banker Randall Atkins bought an old coal mine outside Sheridan, Wyo., sight unseen, for about $2 million.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less