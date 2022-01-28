The case for $100 oil: More driving, less drilling

In November, when the Omicron variant emerged, oil markets were gripped with fear that another spell of shut-in consumers was afoot. But Omicron did much less to dent fuel demand than earlier waves of Covid-19 infection. November traffic in the U.S. wound up the highest in a decade, with 12% more miles traveled than a year earlier, when the Delta variant was rampant, and 2.8% more than in November 2019, before the pandemic, the Federal Highway Administration said this week.

