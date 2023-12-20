The crux of India's stance at climate negotiations, explained
Summary
- India ensures that climate actions are distributed equitably across countries with varying income levels. While this is fair from an economic standpoint, does it help reach a global agreement?
As a developing nation that’s also the world’s third largest greenhouse gas (GHG) emitter, India’s position always sparks curiosity at the annual climate change summits. For starters, pitching itself as a voice for the “global south" is sometimes at odds with its current contributions to global warming. Vulnerable island states find this fact hard to ignore; so do developed nations that dislike being made global punching bags over the crisis. How is it to be in the middle?