The crux of India's stance at climate negotiations, explained

India and fossils

Fossil fuels were at the centre of COP28 debates, with India for long trying to shape what COPs say—and don’t—on the matter. The landmark "Global Stocktake" draft released in Dubai emphasized “transitioning away" from fossils and “accelerating efforts towards the phase-down of unabated coal power". This, instead of seeking a “phase-out", particularly benefits India, a strong advocate for an equitable approach to fossil fuel cuts. Still in its development path, India heavily relies on coal, consistently objecting to singling out the fossil fuel in future plans. India’s emissions have climbed as it has prospered rapidly, explaining its reluctance. The historical culprits behind emissions have gradually reduced their shares; China and India have risen—that’s at the heart of India’s tricky position.