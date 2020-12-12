The dicey economics of investing in oil during Covid-19

Brent oil, the global benchmark, last topped $100 a barrel six years ago. This April, the pandemic briefly led U.S. oil prices to fall into negative territory for the first time ever. So much oil backed up in storage that investors literally paid people to take it off their hands. When prices recovered, oil companies didn’t benefit as they might have in the past. Since the end of April, U.S. oil prices have more than doubled but a stock index of U.S producers is up only about 25%. Brent crude prices topped $50 a barrel this week for the first time since early March, closing at $49.99 Friday, part of a broad market rally fueled by investors’ anticipation for a 2021 economic resurgence.