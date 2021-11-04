The EV supply chain is nowhere close to emission-free

The best path forward starts with better disclosure. If we don't know how big the problem is, we don't have to acknowledge it. In theory, Scope 3 disclosures, which Greenpeace defines as “indirect emissions that are a result of an organization’s operations, but are not owned or controlled by the company," should help do that. The organization notes that the high greenhouse gas emissions in the car manufacturing supply chain are “not even properly quantified by carmakers, because of poor disclosure of their suppliers’ [greenhouse gas] emissions data (Scope 3)," adding that half of the companies do not disclose this data, or only do so partially.

