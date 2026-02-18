The fossil fuel tycoon teaming up with the Rockefellers to fight energy poverty
Benoît Morenne , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Feb 2026, 05:18 pm IST
Summary
EQT Chief Executive Toby Rice is starting a nonprofit to tackle a lack of access to modern energy infrastructure in poor nations.
Toby Rice made his fortune unlocking a gusher of natural gas in Appalachia. He has a bold new ambition: bringing energy to millions of people in impoverished nations.
