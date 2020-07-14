The great games at play in wind and solar

Last November, Mint had explored the many reasons behind the dark clouds plaguing Indian solar. In an effort to push falling clean energy tariffs even lower, developers, already operating on razor-thin margins, were cutting corners on the quality of power plants they were setting up. Bills piled up at state utilities; some like Andhra Pradesh even refused to pay. National electricity demand growth had begun to crawl due to an economic slowdown and developers had stopped bidding for new projects. The sector was on the verge of implosion. That implosion did not come because of one key reason—the Indian renewables industry is now awash in foreign capital that has few other places to go. And the quest for safe havens may only heighten during a pandemic, turning India’s renewable energy farms into a terrain for great games.