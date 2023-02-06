The hidden hydropower potential in man-made waterways

In agricultural areas, conduit hydropower can be generated by installing turbines and generators on existing drops in ditches and irrigation canals. For municipal and industrial water supplies, turbines can be added to spots that would otherwise have pressure-reducing valves. Rather than reducing the water pressure and wasting it, the turbines would convert the water pressure into hydropower and regulate the pressure simultaneously. The energy can be used by the organization or company that collects it, or it can be sent to the power grid and sold.