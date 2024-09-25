The high-stakes spat over how much oil the world really needs
Carol Ryan , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 25 Sep 2024, 03:30 PM IST
SummaryOPEC is sticking with its estimate that the world will need an extra two million barrels a day this year, despite signs this is unrealistic.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
What’s 1.1 million barrels between adversaries?
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less