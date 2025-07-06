The moment the clean-energy boom ran into ‘drill, baby, drill’
David Uberti , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Jul 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Summary
Renewable-energy companies are bracing for the end of government subsidies after the passage of Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill.’
Southern Energy Management is bracing for whiplash. The Raleigh-based home-solar-panel installation company grew steadily in recent years, thanks in part to tax credits in former President Joe Biden’s landmark 2022 climate law.
