The oil patch is primed for an era of megadeals

A wave of deals could reshape the U.S. oil-and-gas industry, ushering it from an era defined by relatively small drillers chasing growth to one dominated by the largest Western oil companies. The emerging order could resemble what came out of the industry’s megamergers that began in the late 1990s and included linkups between Exxon and Mobil, Chevron and Texaco, and BP and Amoco, among others.