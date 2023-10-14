The Oil Price Has a Safety Valve. Gas Doesn’t.

By comparison, the oil market has plenty of reserves, even if tapping them isn’t straightforward. OPEC has five million barrels a day of spare capacity, according to the IEA. Saudi Arabia alone could quickly produce another three million barrels if necessary. Riyadh needs crude to stay above $80 to balance its budget, so won’t open the taps yet. But if oil becomes so expensive that demand begins to fall, an effect that might kick in at $110 to $120 a barrel, the kingdom can open the taps to cool prices.

