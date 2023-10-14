The Oil Price Has a Safety Valve. Gas Doesn’t.
Even though oil flows are more likely to be disrupted by the tense situation in the Middle East, natural gas prices could be more volatile.
The impact of war in Israel on the global economy might be clearer in electricity bills than prices at the pump.
The old reflex when tensions rise in the Middle East is to worry about oil. But the bigger price moves this week have been in natural-gas markets, which have no plan B when supply is hit.
The old reflex when tensions rise in the Middle East is to worry about oil. But the bigger price moves this week have been in natural-gas markets, which have no plan B when supply is hit.
Brent crude has risen 6% since Hamas attacked Israel last Saturday in an assault that killed 1,300 people. Despite its immense human cost, the fighting hasn’t had any impact on the global oil supply so far, though that could change if the conflict spreads, especially if Iran gets involved.
Meanwhile, Europe’s TTF natural gas benchmark has surged more than 40% this week. The Israeli energy ministry asked Chevron to stop production at the Tamar offshore gas field, west of Haifa, because of the conflict. Also, a gas export pipeline that runs to Egypt close to Gaza has been closed.
The shutdowns will have some impact on regional energy balances, and potentially Egypt’s exports of liquefied natural gas, if they go on for a long time, according to Zongqiang Luo, analyst at Rystad Energy. But the effect on global LNG supply looks limited. However, there was also a reminder this week of how vulnerable energy infrastructure is as the world becomes more unstable, when suspected sabotage caused a leak in a Baltic undersea gas pipeline. This has made traders nervous.
Overall, the risks from a serious conflict in the Middle East are more obvious for oil. If Tehran is officially connected with the Hamas assault, a crackdown on Iran’s crude exports is inevitable. Tehran’s production has risen from around 2.5 million barrels a day at the start of this year to 3.1 million barrels a day in September, according to the International Energy Agency.
The extra supply has been very welcome in a strained oil market. The U.S. and Europe have grown lax about enforcing sanctions on Iranian shipments, probably to prevent the rising oil price from causing more inflation. But this would have to change if relations between Israel and Iran deteriorate further.
Still, natural gas prices may be more volatile than oil because there is no backup supply. The gas market is hobbled by the war in Ukraine, says Michael Stoppard, S&P Global’s global gas strategy lead. “We are missing around two million barrels of oil equivalent from the gas market because Russian pipeline flows are locked out. So we are heading into winter with an unusual lack of spare capacity."
The world will consume around 4,070 billion cubic meters of natural gas this year, and supply is roughly 4,080 bcm. When the market is this finely balanced, even minor glitches can cause big swings. Meaningful new supply isn’t expected for another two to three years.
By comparison, the oil market has plenty of reserves, even if tapping them isn’t straightforward. OPEC has five million barrels a day of spare capacity, according to the IEA. Saudi Arabia alone could quickly produce another three million barrels if necessary. Riyadh needs crude to stay above $80 to balance its budget, so won’t open the taps yet. But if oil becomes so expensive that demand begins to fall, an effect that might kick in at $110 to $120 a barrel, the kingdom can open the taps to cool prices.
Gas markets do have some buffer, as European storage levels are at a record high. Barring an extremely cold winter, there shouldn’t be the scramble to replace Russian pipeline gas with LNG cargoes seen last year.
Fresh volatility in the gas market could benefit European supermajors Shell and BP, whose energy traders are skillful at turning price swings into profits. It is tougher for households and companies that face continuing high energy bills and central bankers trying to tamp down inflation. In an increasingly volatile energy market, having no supplier of last resort is a problem.
