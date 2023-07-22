The Race to Avert an Oil Spill That Could Cost $20 Billion to Fix

For years, as Yemen was ravaged by civil war, another catastrophe has loomed off the country’s Red Sea coast, where a rusting tanker is threatening to break apart and spill more than a million barrels of oil into the fragile ecosystem.

International organizations and experts watched with alarm as the FSO Safer—left stranded 5 miles off the Yemeni shore since 2015—began to fall apart. If it ruptures or explodes, it could disgorge four times the amount of oil spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster in Alaska, disrupting one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and closing off ports bringing humanitarian aid into the war-torn country. A cleanup would cost more than $20 billion, and would never be fully complete, the United Nations estimated.

This weekend, a U.N.-led team of international experts is scheduled to begin an audacious operation to siphon out the entirety of the Safer’s volatile cargo.

The plan is fraught with danger. It involves lining up a very large crude carrier, purchased by the U.N. as the Nautica and now renamed Yemen, alongside the FSO Safer. The tanks on the two vessels will be connected by pipes and the oil will be shifted using hydraulic pumps. The Safer will then be cleaned of sludge, constituting an estimated 5% of the original cargo, towed to a nearby location and secured to a specially strengthened buoy anchored to the seabed with thick cables.

The two vessels will need to be kept steady in open waters during the operation, which is expected to take two weeks to complete. Pipes and valves on the 47-year-old Safer are badly corroded, increasing the risk that something could go wrong. Moving such a large quantity of oil after sitting still for so long could also dramatically change the pressure on the aging hull, which could rupture. The systems used to maintain safe pressure in the oil storage holds have been inoperable since 2018, raising the risk of a mishap, including, in a worst-case scenario, an explosion. Salvage teams have pumped an inert gas into the tanks in an attempt to stabilize the oil before it is siphoned out.

Other obstacles include the weather. The crew faces scorching temperatures. Then there are sea mines, known to drift in the area, a byproduct of the eight-year civil war.

An oil spill would destroy precious coral reefs and mangroves, and deplete fish stocks that would take an estimated 25 years to recover. It would temporarily shut down the nearby ports of Hodeidah and Saleef, conduits for crucial food and lifesaving supplies for millions of people displaced by the war. Desalination plants providing drinking water to nearly two million people also risk contamination if there is a spill, according to a study bya group of researchers led by Benjamin Q. Huynh at Stanford University, publishedin science journal Nature. That could worsen a persistent cholera problem.

“It really is a perfect storm," said David Gressly, the U.N. resident coordinator in Yemen. “We really have no choice but to do something about it."

The 1,200-foot, Japanese-made Safer was launched in 1976 before being sold to the Yemeni government in the 1980s to store oil marked for export. It was abandoned eight years ago, left moored offshore with its 1.1 million barrels of Marib light crude after Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the nearby coastline as they pursued their fight against the Saudi-backed government based in the port city of Aden.

Since 2019, the Houthis had stonewalled requests to access the tanker, according to the U.N. and foreign governments. Diplomats suspect them of aiming to use it to extract concessions in any peace process, or as a floating bomb to deter seaborne attacks. The Houthis, in turn, have said they suspect foreign governments of planning a military operation against them under the guise ofpreventing an oil spill.

But over the past year, Saudi and Houthi negotiators have made progress toward a lasting peace deal, accelerated in part by a wider detente in the region between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The breakthrough came with the help of a Yemen-based company that the Houthis trusted.

The Fahem Group, which imports grain through Hodeidah port where it also owns a grain silo and a flour mill, in 2020 began trying to convince the Houthis that a major oil spill would damage their economic and political interests. The firm warned it would eradicate the local fishing industry and close the ports through which the Houthis hoped to export oil as the peace process progressed.

“We presented a scenario of what an oil spill would look like on the coast of Yemen," said Fathi Fahem, the company’s chief executive officer. “When we explained that in detail, they went along with our solution."

The company facilitated a meeting in the capital, Sana’a, between the Houthis and SMIT Salvage, a subsidiary of the Dutch maritime construction and maintenance company Boskalis. Meanwhile, the U.N. appointed Gressly, a veteran diplomat, to solve the looming tanker crisis, including securing funding for the operation.

“The presence of the Fahem Group alongside the resident coordinator was indeed a new experience that resulted in mutual trust," said Hussein al-Ezzi, deputy foreign minister of Ansar Allah, the official name for the Houthi movement.

After a series of meetings, the Houthis’ Safer committee and the U.N. in March last year signed a memorandum of understanding to transfer the oil to a replacement tanker within 18 months.

More than a year later, on May 29, a 65-person crew, including 40 salvage experts and supporting staff from SMIT, set off from Djibouti on a 30-hour voyage to get eyes on the Safer.

They assessed which of the existing valves and pipes could be used to pump the oil out, and replaced faulty parts, including manifolds. The systems required to maintain inert gas—whose low levels of oxygen prevent the combustion of flammable hydrocarbon gases—were defunct so workers pumped inert gas into the tanks to lower the risk of explosion.

A team of divers inspected the Safer’s hull to ensure it wouldn’t break apart once the oil transfer began.

On July 16, the tanker bought by the U.N. to take the oil from the Safer arrived at the port in Hodeidah for final preparations. At a cost of $55 million, it was the single largest expense in the $143 million budgeted for the operation—a necessity imposed by the unwillingness of any leasing company to provide a vessel that size for the purpose. So far the U.N. has raised $121 million from more than 20 countries, chiefly Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S., in addition to the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers and some private donors.

Even if the salvage operation passes off safely, future conflicts are brewing, this time over who actually owns the oil.

Some 90% of it belongs to Yemen’s national oil-and-gas company, Sepoc, which both the Houthis and the national government in Aden claim to control.

“The oil itself is a separate discussion to be had with authorities in Sana’a and the government," Gressly said. “We’ll be taking one step at a time."

