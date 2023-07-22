The Race to Avert an Oil Spill That Could Cost $20 Billion to Fix

The two vessels will need to be kept steady in open waters during the operation, which is expected to take two weeks to complete. Pipes and valves on the 47-year-old Safer are badly corroded, increasing the risk that something could go wrong. Moving such a large quantity of oil after sitting still for so long could also dramatically change the pressure on the aging hull, which could rupture. The systems used to maintain safe pressure in the oil storage holds have been inoperable since 2018, raising the risk of a mishap, including, in a worst-case scenario, an explosion. Salvage teams have pumped an inert gas into the tanks in an attempt to stabilize the oil before it is siphoned out.