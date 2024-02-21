The renewables business faces a make-or-break moment
The Economist 8 min read 21 Feb 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
- Supply-chain dysfunction, rising interest rates and protectionism are making life tough
A FEW YEARS ago renewables were having their moment in the sun. Rock-bottom interest rates lowered the cost of clean power, which is expensive to deploy but runs on sun and wind that come free of charge. The price of solar panels and wind turbines fell as technologies matured and manufacturers gained scale. These developments brought the levelised cost of electricity (LCoE)—which accounts for capital and operating expenditures per unit of energy—for solar, onshore wind and offshore wind down by 87%, 64% and 55%, respectively, between 2010 and 2020 (see chart 1). Clean energy became competitive with dirty alternatives, and was snapped up by big corporate power-users directly from developers.
