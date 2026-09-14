The Saudi Arabia pipeline attacks just redefined Middle East oil risk

This problem isn’t going away. Even after the Iran war ends, analysts expect Iran to continue to attempt to control the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia’s success at diverting its oil by pipeline convinced other countries to also start building new routes out of the region. Several have already turned their focus to new construction projects: The United Arab Emirates, which already has a pipeline around the strait to the Arabian Sea, has accelerated efforts to add more capacity. Iraq is also considering a pipeline project that could route its oil through Syria to the Mediterranean Sea. Chevron, which is considering adding oil-drilling sites in Iraq, may help build pipelines, too.