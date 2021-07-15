The subtle art of keeping India’s lights on

It is the NLDC that sits at the top of an extensive network designed to ensure that India gets the electricity that it needs. Often unimaginatively compared to the air traffic control, it’s the NLDC’s highly trained team of operators, working in three stressful shifts of eight hours each, who keep an eagle eye on India’s national power grid— capable of transferring 105 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from one corner of the country to another. To put this into perspective, this quantum of electricity is enough to take care of the entire power demand of the UK. While orchestrating this daily dance of moving electricity across the country is a challenge even under normal circumstances, the covid-19 pandemic has imposed some unique difficulties. Power demand fluctuated over the course of 2020, as many industries shut and homes consumed power for longer durations.

