How OPEC’s oil output cut might affect India

The immediate impact of the decision was seen on Wednesday when crude oil prices jumped 1.5% post the announcement of the cut. Prices eased on Thursday, but supply concerns are likely to persist as the production cut accounts for 2% of global crude oil supplies and also because several countries such as the US and those in Europe are shying away from Russian oil. According to data from US Energy Information Administration, OPEC members produce around 40% of the world’s crude oil. Analysts are of the view that the production cut would take Brent prices above $100 per barrel.

